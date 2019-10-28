Sefcovic Says Disappointed With Outcome of New Round Trilateral Gas Consultations

Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said he was disappointed with the results of Russia-Ukraine-EC gas consultations on Monday, but expressed certainty that a balanced solution to Russia-Ukraine gas dispute solution could be found

"I am disappointed, but I am certainly not giving up because I think toward the end of the meeting we had better understanding of how we can make progress to the future, what needs to be done, and also I am still 100 percent convinced that there is the possibility for a balanced solution for all parties," Sefcovic told reporters following the consultations.