Sefcovic Urges Russia, Ukraine To Intensify Bilateral Gas Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:52 PM

Sefcovic Urges Russia, Ukraine to Intensify Bilateral Gas Talks

Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic on Monday urged Russia and Ukraine to intensify bilateral gas talks ahead of a new trilateral meeting sometime in November

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic on Monday urged Russia and Ukraine to intensify bilateral gas talks ahead of a new trilateral meeting sometime in November.

"My appeal to all sides is to really use, I would say, every day, every minute for intense bilateral discussions between countries, ministries and the companies, because 1st of January, 2020, is around the corner and we, I think, know the issues, know the problem very well," Sefcovic told reporters after a Russia-Ukraine-EC gas meeting in Brussels.

"I believe that we also feel where the solutions are, and we just need to demonstrate political will and the art of compromise to find a balanced solution for everyone, which I am strongly convinced is possible," he stressed.

