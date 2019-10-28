Sefcovic Urges Russia, Ukraine to Intensify Bilateral Gas Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic on Monday urged Russia and Ukraine to intensify bilateral gas talks ahead of a new trilateral meeting sometime in November

"My appeal to all sides is to really use, I would say, every day, every minute for intense bilateral discussions between countries, ministries and the companies, because 1st of January, 2020, is around the corner and we, I think, know the issues, know the problem very well," Sefcovic told reporters after a Russia-Ukraine-EC gas meeting in Brussels.

"I believe that we also feel where the solutions are, and we just need to demonstrate political will and the art of compromise to find a balanced solution for everyone, which I am strongly convinced is possible," he stressed.