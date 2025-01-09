Open Menu

Segregated Roles, Functions Of Ministries, Regulators To Promote Operational Independence: Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said a clear demarcation between the roles and functions of ministries and regulatory bodies would help promote operational independence and foster public trust in them

Chairing a meeting to evaluate policy options for separating the roles and functions of ministries and regulatory bodies, he directed the concerned officials to map out the existing structure of regulatory bodies operating under the Federal government and submit a report on their organizational practices.

The meeting was in line with the Prime Minister's directives to segregate regulatory functions from ministries.

The Secretary of the Cabinet, Secretary of Planning, Member of Governance from the Planning Commission, and relevant officials from the Cabinet Division and Planning Ministry attended the meeting.

The minister instructed the officials to conduct a study in collaboration with the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) on best global practices in this regard.

Quoting the example of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Ahsan Iqbal said the fundamental flaw in hiring personnel for regulatory bodies was the mismatch between the candidates' skill sets and the job requirements.

He explained that in regulatory bodies where technical skills were needed, representatives from the provinces were often non-technical, leading to low performance output.

The meeting also discussed policies to amend the function of regulation, agreeing that regulatory organizations should be democratically accountable.

Policy options proposed in subsequent meetings would enhance clarity in roles and responsibilities, promote efficiency, and ensure accountability across government entities. "A clear demarcation will not only promote operational independence but also foster public trust in regulatory bodies," the minister remarked.

