- Home
- Business
- Segregated roles, functions of ministries, regulators to promote operational independence: Ahsan Iqb ..
Segregated Roles, Functions Of Ministries, Regulators To Promote Operational Independence: Ahsan Iqbal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 10:46 PM
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said a clear demarcation between the roles and functions of ministries and regulatory bodies would help promote operational independence and foster public trust in them
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said a clear demarcation between the roles and functions of ministries and regulatory bodies would help promote operational independence and foster public trust in them.
Chairing a meeting to evaluate policy options for separating the roles and functions of ministries and regulatory bodies, he directed the concerned officials to map out the existing structure of regulatory bodies operating under the Federal government and submit a report on their organizational practices.
The meeting was in line with the Prime Minister's directives to segregate regulatory functions from ministries.
The Secretary of the Cabinet, Secretary of Planning, Member of Governance from the Planning Commission, and relevant officials from the Cabinet Division and Planning Ministry attended the meeting.
The minister instructed the officials to conduct a study in collaboration with the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) on best global practices in this regard.
Quoting the example of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Ahsan Iqbal said the fundamental flaw in hiring personnel for regulatory bodies was the mismatch between the candidates' skill sets and the job requirements.
He explained that in regulatory bodies where technical skills were needed, representatives from the provinces were often non-technical, leading to low performance output.
The meeting also discussed policies to amend the function of regulation, agreeing that regulatory organizations should be democratically accountable.
Policy options proposed in subsequent meetings would enhance clarity in roles and responsibilities, promote efficiency, and ensure accountability across government entities. "A clear demarcation will not only promote operational independence but also foster public trust in regulatory bodies," the minister remarked.
Recent Stories
Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Koto Hydropower Project to begin power generation this year: SACM
Segregated roles, functions of ministries, regulators to promote operational ind ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Presidential Palace in Chad
ADNOC Gas awards $2.1 billion in contracts to enhance LNG supply infrastructure
23,960 drones registered in UAE: GCAA
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists top five content creators for its One Bill ..
University of Sharjah explores strengthening cooperation with Qatar Calendar Hou ..
1 Billion Followers Summit announces list of partners for its 3rd edition
Ex-Scotland rugby captain Hogg spared jail after admitting he abused wife
Clashes as crowds welcome Mozambique opposition leader home from exile
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) alerts public against ..
More Stories From Business
-
Koto Hydropower Project to begin power generation this year: SACM12 seconds ago
-
Segregated roles, functions of ministries, regulators to promote operational independence: Ahsan Iqb ..14 seconds ago
-
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) alerts public against fraudulent investmen ..3 hours ago
-
PSDP 2024-25: Govt. releases Rs376.186 bln funds in six months3 hours ago
-
SIEs Swat, Dir to usher industrial development in region: SACM4 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.38 billion4 hours ago
-
US tariff and inflation fears rattle global markets4 hours ago
-
Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity prices: Energy Minister7 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 January 20254 hours ago
-
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) upgrades Pakistan’s growth prospects to 3% in FY20254 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates9 hours ago
-
China's annual inflation matches estimates at 0.1% in December10 hours ago