Open Menu

Sehat Sahulat Program Needs Efforts To Improve Service Delivery: PIDE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Sehat Sahulat Program needs efforts to improve service delivery: PIDE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has unveiled an in-depth study on the Grievance Redressal (GR) system of the Sehat Sahulat Program (SSP).

This landmark program, which provides health insurance to over 7.9 million families across 68 districts in Pakistan, has emerged as a crucial lifeline for Pakistan's marginalized communities. Supported by the Alliance for Health Policy and Systems Research, World Health Organization (WHO), the study highlights the program’s successes, critical insights into strengthening grievance mechanisms to ensure its sustainability and greater efficiency,said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Authored by Dr. Shujaat Farooq, Director Research PIDE, and Nabila Kunwal, Research Fellow PIDE, the report commends SSP’s efforts in ensuring access to healthcare for marginalized populations and highlights its role in reducing the burden of catastrophic health expenditures.

It acknowledges the program’s strong foundation but notes that as it evolves, the grievance redressal system (GRS) must also adapt to meet the growing needs of beneficiaries.

According to the Press Release issued from PIDE, the study underscores the importance of establishing a comprehensive and structured grievance redressal system to address challenges in service delivery and ensure timely resolution of complaints. Key observations include the need for a standardized framework to tackle issues such as enrolment difficulties, denial of services, and limited empanel hospitals.

Currently, there are limited options for a citizen to register a complaint or acquire information about program. The sole source to register the complaint is the call center, and it requires consistent upgradation and adequate staffing. The program requires a centralized complaint management system (ICMS) to efficiently handle the complaints.

At the design level, the SSP needs to improve various areas, i.e., build a national consensus on the federal-provincial role and promote competition in service delivery as there is a single vendor right now (State Life Insurance Corporation). The government has to opt a principal decision on financing inpatient financing to public hospitals as both the insurance and financing is not viable simultaneously. Ideally the public hospitals should compete with the private hospitals to finance their inpatient expenses. The program should not pay the premium for all citizens and opt some co-payment formulas to optimize public resources, i.e., the government should pay the premium of only poor households.

Currently, a limited number of hospitals are onboard for inpatient services, and many of them opt for a ‘pick and choose behavior’. To incentivize, the treatment packages must be market-based, so every hospital feels an incentive to participate. Additionally, the provincial regulatory framework must ensure that every private and public hospital with inpatient health facilities is part of scheme.

The report also highlights the need to expand the program’s regional presence. Establishing local offices and enhancing public awareness campaigns will improve engagement and accessibility for beneficiaries. An integrated and automated grievance system, equipped with dashboards for real-time monitoring, is recommended to streamline complaint handling and enhance transparency. Linking this system with health management information systems (HMIS) will enable more effective service delivery.

Policy-level interventions are essential to address systemic gaps, including increasing hospital availability, streamlining enrollment processes, and implementing live data updates in collaboration with NADRA.

These steps will help resolve recurring challenges and enhance the program’s overall performance.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Several Iraqis killed in separate security inciden ..

Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents

45 minutes ago
 Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE ..

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..

45 minutes ago
 Emirati explorer participates in air mission that ..

Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..

45 minutes ago
 Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in op ..

Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024

1 hour ago
 FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,00 ..

FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals

1 hour ago
 UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2 ..

UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Da ..

DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy

2 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

2 hours ago
 SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised ..

SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Govern ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day

4 hours ago
 RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming ov ..

RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business