Seized Oil Tanker Sets Sail: Iranian Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:17 PM

The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which had been held off the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas for more than two months, set sail Friday, an Iranian shipping organisation said

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which had been held off the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas for more than two months, set sail Friday, an Iranian shipping organisation said.

"The Stena Impero started sailing from the mooring towards the Persian Gulf's international waters as of 9:00 am (0530 GMT) today," Hormozgan province's maritime organisation said on its website.

