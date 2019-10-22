'Self management key to business success'

Businessmen cannot make their businesses successful without patience and self-control in the prevailing stressful circumstances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Businessmen cannot make their businesses successful without patience and self-control in the prevailing stressful circumstances.

Speaking as the keynote speaker, Usman Muneer expressed these views at a capacity building seminar, organised by Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) here Tuesday.

The seminar was also addressed by Dr Iqbal Qureshi, Chairman PCJCCI's Standing Committee on Capacity Building, Daud Ahmad, a Senior Member and Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General, while a large number of the businessmen attended the seminar. The theme of the seminar was 'Self-Management- being at your best in a stressful business world'.

Usman Muneer, who is also Managing Director and Country Manager of a famous international cosmetic brand, said that patience was the key to Self-Management in facing the stressful challenges of the business world. "The more I can be peaceful, the better the impact and connection I can have with others, which will ultimately add value to my negotiations ensuring better business results." he added.

He suggested to get involved in self-talk in case of a highly stressful situation because this way one could have control over the personal feelings to make pragmatic decisions in the real interest of the business.

A businessman should always think like a leader and being a leader of his working team, and should never ignore the interests of his team members and the customers as well even in a highly stressful situation.

On this occasion, Dr. Iqbal Qureshi said that PCJCCI had been working on different grounds which had created opportunities for the entrepreneurs' community.

He applauded PCJCCI's vibrant role in enabling the local entrepreneurs to have the best business practices along with the new world trade ethics, which helped a lot to enhance trade and investment relations with other countries, especially with China, who was more comfortable with Pakistan at present. He assured to conduct capacity building seminars on non-conventional topics for developing leadership skills amongst the new entrepreneurs.

While, Salahuddin Hanif mentioned that PCJCCI was endeavoring to build a better and prosperous future of Pakistan. He said, "We are trying to encourage and train the young entrepreneurs of Pakistan with international trends of business. The business cannot be developed without having good ethics comprising, honesty, patience and hard work," he added and assured to promote such values in the entrepreneurship at PCJCCI forum.