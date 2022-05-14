UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held On BRI Forum For International Cooperation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 14, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Seminar held on BRI Forum for international cooperation

Eminent scholars and academics shed light on advantages and benefits of Belt & Road Initiative and its flagship project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 14th, 2022) A seminar organized by FM-98 Dosti Channel, China Media Group on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of BRI Forum for International Cooperation was held in Islamabad today (Friday).

Addressing the seminar, Hassan Dawood Butt, CEO, KPK board of Investment, said that CPEC has created many opportunities for development in Pakistan, one of which is the D I Khan-Hekla Motorway, with the completion of which a significant investment of Rs. 8 billion has been made initially in the field of industry and research around it. He said that work has started on the 2nd phase of CPEC while science and technology sector in Pakistan is also developing rapidly.

Dr. Mahmood Al-Hassan, Director, Center for South Asia & International Studies in his remarks, said that the Western media was trying its best to influence the minds of the Pakistani people, terming CPEC “A Death trap”.

He said that the BRI initiative was aimed at promoting peace and cooperation in the world, which has resulted in a 6.1 per cent increase in global trade.

Shakeel Ahmed Ramey, CEO, Asian Institute of Eco-Civilization Research & Development was of the view that industrial cooperation is an important part of 2nd phase of CPEC. “We need to understand their policy to strengthen cooperation with China," he said.

Other panelists include Dr. Hina Aslam, Head of China Study Center (SDPI), Dr. Noor Muhammad Butt, former chairman Nanotechnology Development Board, Ijaz Hussain, former associate professor at Shanghai International Studies University and Hina Chaudhry, lecturer at Arid Agriculture University.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Motorway China Agriculture Road CPEC Shanghai Media Industry Best Asia Billion

