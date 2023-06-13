UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held To Appoint Researchers From BRI Countries

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 11:59 PM

In a concerted effort move to boost cooperation in life sciences among countries along the Belt and Road (BRI), a total of 47 research-oriented positions for young scientists from the BRI countries have been unveiled at an agricultural seminar held at the Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences (YAAS) in China's southwest city of Kunming

Of the 47 openings, 27 stem from the Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences (YAAS) and the rest hail from Shandong University of Science and Technology, Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences and Anhui Academy of Agricultural Sciences, YAAS told China Economic Net (CEN).

The event is part of the Talented Young Scientist Programme (TYSP) that was launched in 2013 to recruit young researchers from BRI countries to work in China on a full-time basis for six or twelve months and subsidise cooperation between research institutions, universities, and enterprises among BRI countries.

At the forum, existing and former TYSP scholars from BRI countries including China, Pakistan and Iran shared their research progresses and experiences under TYSP.

Joining the TYSP programme between 2016 and 2017, Pakistani scientist Farman Ali recalled his research on eco-friendly pest management techniques and the subsequent research papers published during his one-year stint.

Ali noted that the programme unites international researchers around challenging scientific studies and helps shape the careers of young scientists. He further suggested establishing more collaborative projects, exchange visits, and participating in meetings and conferences to stay connected among TYSP scholars.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the International Young Scientist Program (TYSP) and the Belt and Road Initiative, the forum saw participation from representatives from more than ten research institutions, universities, and consulates in China. Scientists from countries such as Myanmar, Pakistan and Sri Lanka also participated.

