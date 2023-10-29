Open Menu

Seminar On '3rd Belt And Road Forum' Held

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Seminar on '3rd Belt and Road Forum' held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The Chinese Consulate Lahore and the Institute of International Relations and Media Research organized a seminar titled: '3rd Belt and Road Forum' at a local hotel on Sunday.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanvir and Consul General Zhao Shiran participated as the special guests and talked about the possibility of increasing cooperation between the two countries. The participants emphasized the promotion of bilateral economic cooperation and people-to-people contacts.

Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanvir said that China is a sincere friend of Pakistan and has come to help Pakistan in every hour of difficulty. Two agreements were signed during the PM's recent visit to China while two agreements were signed during the visit of a delegation led by the Punjab chief minister. The minister said that friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and China are getting stronger with each passing moment and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a very important project for both countries.

"The first phase of CPEC has been completed; the work on the second phase of industrialization has started."

SM Tanvir invited Chinese companies to invest in Punjab's Special Economic Zone and Industrial Estates because Punjab has great scope for increasing cooperation in the valued industry for food processing, technical education, agriculture, livestock and other sectors. The minister said that the government would take advantage of China's technology and work together with China to boost industry.

The Chinese Consul General said that China and Pakistan will take all necessary measures to strengthen the strong relationship and noted that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is playing an important role in improving the economy of the countries in the region. A new era of Pakistan-China friendship and cooperation has started, he added.

Chairman Institute of International Relations, Muhammad Mahdi, professors, scholars and experts from various universities participated in the seminar.

More Stories From Business