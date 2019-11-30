Seminar on business development for women held at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry

A seminar on 'Business Development for Women Entrepreneurs' held on Friday at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) in collaboration with the LCCI, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ):A seminar on 'Business Development for Women Entrepreneurs' held on Friday at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) in collaboration with the LCCI, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, SBP Assistant Chief Manager- Refinance Sara Riaz, FBR Commissioner Inland Revenue RTO II Ayesha Imran Butt, former Parliamentarian Yasmeen Rehman, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Women Business Development Asia Saail Khan, former LCCI President Farooq Iftikhar, Former Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, were the key speakers while LCCI Executive Committee members Yasir Khursheed, Zeeshan Sohail Malik, Fiaz Haider and a large number of people from various sectors were present on the occasion.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said that in Pakistan, atmosphere for business women was getting better but still there were lots more efforts required. He said that women were a significant unit of the society. They influence the course of social changes in society. It was a bit unfortunate that our women face severe problems in uplifting their social and economic status. He said that the situation was comparatively better keeping in view early 2000 era as the participation of women in all areas of economic development was being encouraged and promoted. They were entering in all fields of economic development and contributing towards enhancing the pace of economic growth, he added.

Commissioner Inland Revenue Ayesha Imran Butt said that it was all misconception that once you were on radar of FBR then something bad would happen to you or FBR officials would harass.

She added that the entire scenario has been changed with the present regime. FBR has access to the data of all citizens through computerized CNIC. She said the participants that filing income tax return was totally in the benefit of taxpayers. She briefed the participants in detail about how to get registered, who should file returns and the benefits of filing income tax returns.

SBP representative Saira Riaz said that State Bank of Pakistan supports and encourages those banks which were financing the SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) and women entrepreneurs. She gave detailed presentation about the role of SBP in promotion of SMEs and women entrepreneurs.

Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Women Business Development Asia Saail Khan said that the committee was formed with a clear vision of supporting and up-scaling women owned businesses. She said that women entrepreneurs were an integral part of any country's business community. She added that equal and supportive opportunities should be ensured for women. She said the participants that this year, her team's tagline "Women Lift Women", was a movement which was initially going to spread in Lahore and then all over Pakistan. The objective behind the movement is to encourage home-based women owned businesses to register and formalize their ventures as well as to communicate to women entrepreneurs about the various loan facilities available and also how to file their tax returns, she added.

Former Parliamentarian Yasmeen Rehman said that many of the women entrepreneurs were not aware of the filing income Tax, financing opportunities etc. For them one window operation facility must be initiated where they can be facilitated under one roof.