Open Menu

Seminar On “Career Counseling Opportunities Abroad” Held At Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (LCCI)

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Seminar on “Career counseling opportunities abroad” held at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized a seminar on 'Career counseling opportunities abroad' here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized a seminar on 'Career counseling opportunities abroad' here on Monday.

Provincial Minister for Education Mansoor Qadir, LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Chief Executive 'Skill for All', Sikandar Hameed Lodhi and expert speaker Mubeen Rasheed addressed the event.

Provincial Minister for Education Mansoor Qadir said that a large number of children in Pakistan are left behind in the world due to lack of exposure despite being well educated. He added, "Our children don't know what opportunities are existing in the world and they could perform better if a field was suggested for them according to their abilities."

The Minister said, "We as a nation have felt the lack of this for a long time and we are trying to solve this issue but we have not yet reached the level where every child knows what opportunities are available to him."

He said that in Pakistan, it is generally understood that doing MA or post-graduation is actually education otherwise education is incomplete although in the world what 'we call matriculation already covers the field in which these children will go'. He said that today the best and most successful people in the world are working in non-traditional sectors that earn good income.

Mansoor Qadir said that it is not possible for the state to provide employment to every child. "We have to look at other areas where we can place our children and where they can express their full potential." He said that the government has allocated a fund of Rs. 65 billion only for scholarships so as to help those children who are unable to polish their talents due to lack of funds.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that children should start career counseling after class 5 and parents, teachers and also the child should know what he wants to become in future.

He said, "The biggest problem we have at the moment is foreign exchange reserves. Our work force going out of the country is not skilled due to which foreign remittances cannot be sent as much as the skilled labor can send."

Kashif Anwar said that going abroad for higher education is also the need of the hour because our youth can get good jobs in other countries due to foreign degrees. "In this way, it will be possible to increase the number of people of Pakistani origin abroad, which will definitely help us receive more remittances from abroad," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Education Event All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Best Billion Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia takes second step in bid for 2034 FIF ..

Saudi Arabia takes second step in bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup

11 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for t ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for timely completion of developmen ..

7 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 141,200 cusecs water

IRSA releases 141,200 cusecs water

7 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of Parvez Elahi's wife, ..

Court extends interim bail of Parvez Elahi's wife, son till Oct 25

7 minutes ago
 World Post Day observed in Sukkur

World Post Day observed in Sukkur

7 minutes ago
 Claudia Goldin wins Nobel for work on women in the ..

Claudia Goldin wins Nobel for work on women in the labour market

14 minutes ago
BISE to announce result of SSC part II Exam on Oct ..

BISE to announce result of SSC part II Exam on Oct 10

14 minutes ago
 CS orders depts to depute grievance redressal comm ..

CS orders depts to depute grievance redressal commissioners

14 minutes ago
 Netball Cup kicks off

Netball Cup kicks off

11 minutes ago
 Sahabzada Sultan elected as head of Asian Tent Peg ..

Sahabzada Sultan elected as head of Asian Tent Pegging

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler orders establishing new headquarters ..

Sharjah Ruler orders establishing new headquarters of Sharjah club

21 minutes ago
 New OPD at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital made fun ..

New OPD at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital made functional

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business