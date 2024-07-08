Seminar On 'deforestation Impact On Pakistan' Held
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 09:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that comparing deforestation rate of Pakistan with the world every year nearly 10 million hectares of forests are deforested worldwide, equal to the area of Portugal.
Addressing a seminar on “ Hazardous impact of growing deforestation in Pakistan” here, he said around half of this high deforestation was counterbalanced by re-growing of forests that means half of green gold was lost every year.
Declaring over population, poverty and unnecessary trees logging were one of the major causes of deforestation in developing countries including Pakistan, he said that Pakistan’s population was only 37 million in 1947 which soared to a record 241 million last year, if continued with such pace, will result vanishing of the green gold, wildlife and bees population.
In such a grim scenario, the challenges of food security would be further aggravated for countries like Pakistan and people would be exposed to hunger and starvation.
He said about 60 percent of forests were being used as firewood in the country, 25 percent for furniture and 15 percent of trees are being lost due to urbanization and community-driven demands.
“The deforestation was a national challenge and there was a need to impose a ‘green emergency’ to conserve and protect the green gold by looking above party politics.
” He also suggested an agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan to control the smuggling of timber.
Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that wood demand also increases manifolds due to shortage of natural gas, coal and high prices of LPG cylinders especially in KPK and Gilgit regions.
He said deforestation was a major reason for rising of temperature and climate change. According to National Forest Policy 2015 ,Pakistan’s total forest-covered area is five percent and the country was losing about 27,000 hectares of forests per year, mainly occurring in private and community-owned natural forests.
He said as per national policy forest resources in all provinces, especially in KPK and Gilgit Baltistan are under tremendous pressure from timber mafia, particularly in the communal lands, shamalat, guzara, and privately owned forests.
Adversely impacted agriculture yield and quantity of water at outlets due to fast melting of glaciers due to rising temperature, the policy said that deforestation in watershed areas can trigger land degradation, loss of biodiversity and marine life besides making negative effects on wildlife and aquatic resources, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 202438 seconds ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 202440 minutes ago
-
Session held to promote trade relations between Pakistan, Indonesia13 hours ago
-
Chairman PARC vows to provide high yielding, quality seeds to farmers13 hours ago
-
Forex trading reflects global financial stability; Experts15 hours ago
-
Call for overhaul of export training infrastructure15 hours ago
-
Strict implementation of price control mechanism ordered15 hours ago
-
FTO Advisor cautions taxpayers of scammers16 hours ago
-
Malaysian heroic movie 'PASKAL' screens in ASEAN Movie Night in Embassy20 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 20241 day ago
-
Aurgangzeb for looking budget in broader perspective1 day ago