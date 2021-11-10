Seminar on "Fikr-e-Iqbal" at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Teachings of Allama Muhammad Iqbal are like a tower of light to maintain peace and stability in the society and are also provide guidelines for economic progress and prosperity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Teachings of Allama Muhammad Iqbal are like a tower of light to maintain peace and stability in the society and are also provide guidelines for economic progress and prosperity. Message of Allama Muhammad Iqbal should be spread to the youth with zeal and courage.

This was upshot of the speeches delivered at a seminar on "Fikr-e-Iqbal aur Mojooda Masail" at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday.

Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal was the chief guest. LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq and LCCI Executive Committee (EC) Member Shamim Akhter were the key speakers, while former LCCI President Sohail Lashari and motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah also spoke on the occasion.

Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal said that the Iqbal's poetry contain the message of Quran and we need to understand his message. She said that the concept of Pakistan was introduced by the Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Hyderabad, and he called Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, especially for its execution.

She said that the education was very important for economic progress and prosperity of country. She said that the real thing was respect for humanity and everyone should play his role in this regard.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the youth of the country should transform themselves into Iqbal's philosophy and strive for self reliance within own resources.

They said that Iqbal was one of the great men of islam and Pakistan, who dreamt for Pakistan, where brotherhood, social and economic justice would prevail. They said that we must create a society according to the vision of great poet, who gave the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent where they can practice their Islamic values and culture.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the nation owed freedom and independence to the vision of great visionary Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the best way to pay tributes to Iqbal was to understand his message and practice his teachings in our life.

LCCI EC Member Shamim Akhter said that Iqbal's philosophical and human approach to save the Muslims from degradation, deprivation and destitute living is still a source of strength and guidance for us.

Later, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq visited Mazar-e-Iqbal. They laid a floral wreath on the great philosopher poet's grave and offered Fateha. They paid rich homage to the great philosopher who presented the idea of separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent.