Seminar On 'financing Schemes Initiated By State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP)' Held

Seminar on 'financing schemes initiated by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)' held

A seminar on the Financing Schemes initiated by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was arranged in the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ):A seminar on the Financing Schemes initiated by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was arranged in the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday.

The event was organized in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Committee of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in which heads of various banks including commercial,Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Senior Vice President (SVP) Gulzaib Waqas Awan, Member Executive Committee WCCIS Syeda Shabina Gillaniand a large number of business community participated.

Chairman departmental committee (SCCI) Shafique-ur-Rehman welcomed all distinguished members and gave various suggestions to SCCI members to expand their business.

Speaking on the occasion, the senior officer of banks briefed the participants about the various services offered by their banks, from which the participants got a lot of benefit and termed the holding of such seminars as invaluable.

