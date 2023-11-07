Open Menu

Seminar On Guidance,training Of SMEs At SCCI

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Seminar on guidance,training of SMEs at SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) A training seminar was held in the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

for guidance and training of SMEs.

SCCI Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir presided over the seminar and welcomed

the participants to the Sialkot Chamber and said that this seminar was meant for new entrepreneurs

to guide them in the business field so that they go ahead and expand their business not only

for themselves but also for their homeland.

He said: " We appreciate the work of the Chairman SME and Young Entrepreneurs Committee

who are continuously providing guidance to new entrepreneurs".

Chairman SME and Young Entrepreneurs Committee Faizan Akbar said the Sialkot Chamber

of Commerce and Industry had always supported.

He also gave a presentation to young entrepreneurs regarding the promotion of their business

which was highly appreciated by the participants of the seminar.

Related Topics

Business Young Guide Sialkot Chamber Commerce Industry

