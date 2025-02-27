Seminar on identifying challenges related to defence exports held

A seminar focusing on identifying challenges related to defence exports was held at Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) under the arrangement of the Directorate General Munitions Production (DGMP), Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A seminar focusing on identifying challenges related to defence exports was held at Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) under the arrangement of the Directorate General Munitions Production (DGMP), Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP).

The event brought together Defence Industrial Partners and Exporters, providing a platform to discuss key challenges and explore opportunities for enhancing Pakistan’s defence exports.

Rear Admiral Mian Zakir Ullah Jan, Director General Munitions Production offered a detail presentation on country’s Defence Sectors’ potentials vis existing global defence market.

According to a news release of the Ministry of defence production office of assistant director (media), selected participants from public & private defence industries and members of academia addressed the seminar as keynote speakers.

In the interactive session, participants highlighted key challenges, sought clarifications and offered suggestions on policy initiatives and facilitation to enhance defence production and export.

Lt Gen (Retd) Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Secretary Defence Production while thanking the participating defence industrial partners, highlighted that Pakistan's Defence Industry was established with an aim to achieve self-reliance in critical fields.

The Defence-manufacturing Sector, over the years has not only become an important component of Pakistan's overall industrial base but has also played a significant role in strengthening of conventional defence while contributing towards national economy.

He also said that Pakistan defence production Sector comprising a mix of Public and Private entities has demonstrated its potential of meeting most of the needs of our Armed Forces like any vibrant industry.

Secretary Defence Production elaborated that today besides being self-reliant in critical areas, Pakistan's Defence Industry is capable of meeting the bulk requirements of foreign customers in areas of medium, as well as, selected areas of high technology.

Secretary also emphasized that Ministry of Defence Production is striving for a self-reliant, self-sustained defence production industry with a view to increase job opportunities, generate revenue, decrease dependence on imports and most importantly increase the exports to earn valuable foreign exchange.

He ensured all that Ministry shall do all possible to facilitate all in the field to achieve set forth goals.

Participants of seminar from the public & private defence industrial sectors and members of academia gratefully appreciated the organization of seminar and assured that with the joint efforts, focus and necessary facilitation by the government; Pakistan’s vibrant defence industries will do their part achieve to achieve their goals/ targets.