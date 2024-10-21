KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) and Pathfinder Group co-hosted a Breakfast Seminar on “Promoting Pakistan’s Image and Investment at the World Economic Forum in Davos” and the significance of the PAKISTAN PAVILION at the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in January 2025.

Pathfinder Group has been emphasizing the vast opportunities available to the Pakistani business community through Pakistan’s participation at Davos. The PAKISTAN PAVILION has played a crucial role for the last 20 years in showcasing the country’s trade potential and attracting investment. Joining forces at DAVOS for several years, KCFR and Pathfinder Group has been educating and facilitating Pakistan businesses by providing a viable platform for meaningful discussions on mutual interests and areas of collaboration.

The moderator for the Breakfast Seminar, Prof Dr Huma Baqai, Senior Vice Chairperson KCFR & Rector, Millennium Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship (MITE) has been engaged with the PAKISTAN PAVILION for several years, she gave an excellent presentation of the DAVOS environment and Pakistan’s potential thereof.

KCFR Chairperson Nadira Panjwani underscored Pakistan’s untapped potential and how it can be harnessed to unlock substantial investment opportunities. She shared KCFR unique partnership in showcasing Sindh’s Investment Department (SID) potential for possible investment in Sindh in various sectors.

Ikram Sehgal, Patron-in-Chief KCFR and Co-Chairman of the Pathfinder Group, shared his insights from past WEF meetings since 1994, highlighting the limitless possibilities available for the business community to explore at Davos.

The breakfast event served to showcase how Pakistan can enhance its global image and attract strategic investment to drive its economic growth.