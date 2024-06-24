Seminar on re-generative cotton held in Bahawalpur

A seminar was held here to highlight importance of technology in re-generative cotton field to boost agro economy in Bahawalpur region

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A seminar was held here to highlight importance of technology in re-generative cotton field to boost agro economy in Bahawalpur region.

The seminar was attended by agricultural scientists, experts, academicians, businessmen and farmers including Dr. Wajid Jatoi, an academician and agricultural scientists from Islamia University Bahawalpur, Dr. Masood Saleem, Assistant Director, Agriculture Department, Government of Punjab, Chaudhary Waheed Arshad, Chairman, Cotton Geners Association and others.

Addressing the seminar, the speakers emphasized the need to avail facility of modern technology in agriculture field to get record yield of cotton. They said that Bahawalpur region used to give record production of cotton every year to cater need of local textile industry.

They said that modern innovation in technology and availability of modern agro machinery had provided opportunities to farmers’ community to get more benefits from agriculture. They urged cotton growers to sow quality seed for growing cotton.