Seminar On Taxes Collection Through Alternative Delivery Channels Held At State Bank Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:02 AM

A seminar on "Collection of Government Taxes Through Alternative Delivery Channels (ADCs)" was held here at the main Building of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which was participated by SBP and the Customs officers and Representatives from 1Link, Tax Bar and Customs Clearing Agents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ):A seminar on "Collection of Government Taxes Through Alternative Delivery Channels (ADCs)" was held here at the main Building of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which was participated by SBP and the Customs officers and Representatives from 1Link, Tax Bar and Customs Clearing Agents.

Last year, SBP, Federal Board of Revenue and 1Link Cash Withdrawal facilitating system had launched ADCs tax collection programme to make tax collection system more efficient and easy for taxpayers. ADCs is a facility for collection of government duties and taxes through internet banking, ATMs, Banks' Mobile Applications and Over-the-Counters (OTCs) at banks' branches, informed SBP's Director Finance Departmment, Qadir Bakhsh to the participants.

He said that the Seminar is part of SBP's initiatives to sensitize the taxpayers to the aforesaid facility and address the issues being faced by the stakeholders.

He said this new system would help in documentation of the country's economy besides facilitating/encouraging taxpayers. From 1st January 2020, he said, the Central Bank would pay all services charges to the banks for the collection of the government taxes through e-banking, against the past practice of charging taxpayers.

He said that more such programmes would be arranged in other cities as well to create awareness among the banks and other players linked to e-tax collection.

Chief Executive Officer from 1 Link , Bashir Khan and other representative M.Umer Ansari briefed about their organization role in banking industry.

Bashir Khan said 1Link is consortium of eleven banks and is tasked with to ensure connectivity Thirty eight banks were members and 40,000 ATMs wee being operated under this facility.

M.Umer Ansari said 35 banks were members of this new e-Payment system (ADCs and OTCs). ADC is the round-the-clock facility while OTC was for banking hours.

1Link had also prepared to launch I Bill scheme to make payment easy, he said.

Wajid Ali from the Customs said the e-Payment system would benefit importers and exporters by saving their time and cost.

He said this system was highly secured.

