Open Menu

Seminar Organized To Mark World IP Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Seminar organized to mark World IP Day

The Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan in collaboration with the Millennium Universal College on Monday organized a seminar on "IP and SDGs: Building Our Common Future with Innovation and Creativity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan in collaboration with the Millennium Universal College on Monday organized a seminar on "IP and SDGs: Building Our Common Future with Innovation and Creativity.

The event was organised to celebrate World Intellectual Property Day 2024, and aimed to raise awareness about the importance of intellectual property rights in promoting innovation, creativity and sustainable development.

Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil, Chair-IPO Pakistan, emphasizing the significance of mainstreaming IP education into the national curriculum urged students to invent, own, and earn from their ideas.

He highlighted IP's critical role in national development, economic security, and empowerment, particularly in achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He stressed that IP is directly linked to development in numerous ways and is a critical tool for empowerment.

Shazia Adnan, Director General IPO-Pakistan, reaffirmed the commitment to fostering creativity, protecting innovation, and nurturing the innovative spirit.

She announced plans to introduce IP education in the national curriculum, a nationwide IP awareness campaign, and the development of a National IP Strategy.

Dr Faisal Mushtaq, Founder & CEO of TMUC, welcomed the participants, emphasizing the significance of collaboration between academia, industry, and government in promoting IP awareness and protection.

He highlighted TMUC's commitment to fostering innovation and creativity among students and entrepreneurs.

The event was attended by ambassadors, students, entrepreneurs, innovators, and IP professionals, who appreciated the efforts of IPO-Pakistan and TMUC in promoting IP awareness and protection.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Education Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, ..

Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources

4 minutes ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

3 minutes ago
 PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment

PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment

4 minutes ago
 S.Africa building collapse traps 48 workers: city ..

S.Africa building collapse traps 48 workers: city hall

3 minutes ago
 Nilofar lauds efforts for development of national ..

Nilofar lauds efforts for development of national document aimed promoting balan ..

3 minutes ago
 UN pledges to stand with Gazans amid reports Hamas ..

UN pledges to stand with Gazans amid reports Hamas has accepted ceasefire deal

3 minutes ago
Naqvi, Babar unveil Pakistan Matrix jersey for T20 ..

Naqvi, Babar unveil Pakistan Matrix jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

3 minutes ago
 Curbing illicit trade, counterfeiting crucial for ..

Curbing illicit trade, counterfeiting crucial for Pakistan's economic renaissanc ..

4 minutes ago
 SARVP of WB meets Minister for Finance

SARVP of WB meets Minister for Finance

4 minutes ago
 US Amabassador Donald Blome calls on Opposition Le ..

US Amabassador Donald Blome calls on Opposition Leader in NA Omar Ayub

45 minutes ago
 President Zardari's visit to have positive effects ..

President Zardari's visit to have positive effects on political, economic situat ..

3 minutes ago
 0.5 mln tons of wheat to buy from farmers of Baloc ..

0.5 mln tons of wheat to buy from farmers of Balochistan: Minister

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Business