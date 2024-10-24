Seminars, meetings of foreign delegates held on 2nd day of TEXPO-2024

The foreign delegates, exporters and the business community representatives visited the 5th Textile & Leather Exhibition "TEXPO-2024" on the second day of the three day event on Thursday

As part of the TEXPO Talks and sideline event, two seminars, focusing on sustainability and innovation in Pakistan's textile and leather sectors, were held.

The first seminar, "Green Threads: Weaving Sustainability into Pakistan's Textile and Leather Sectors," featured speakers Omar Hameed (Economic Minister, Brussels) and Bianca Seidel (MD, Bianca Seidel Consultancy), with a panel discussion including Ivo Spauwen (Better Work Programme), Muhammad Fauz ul Azeem (Interloop), Imran Zaidi (Primark), and Dr. Hafsa Jamshed (NTU).

The interactive Q&A session drew strong participation from industry stakeholders, government representatives, international buyers, and international agencies.

The second seminar, "From Waste to Worth: Circular Innovations in Pakistan," included presentations by Boudewijn MoI (Director, M/s Bedding House) and Usman Khan (Investment, Trade & Climate Finance Advisor, REMIT).

The panel, moderated by Khan, featured Shafiq Haider Virk (Trade & Investment Counsellor, The Hague), Salman Ahmad Chaudhary (Pakistan Single Window), Dr. Zeeshan Khatri (Mehran University), and Sheikh Muhammad Iqbal (Pakistan Textile Council). Both sessions concluded successfully with engaging discussions and valuable insights from participants.

The distinguished foreign guests and local exhibitors appreciated the arrangements and the opportunity for cultural exchange.

Meanwhile, the foreign delegates from Turkiye, Russia, Nairobi, Ghana and Srilanka also held meetings with the Chief Executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Zubair Motiwala and discussed special bilateral trade challenges and opportunities and explored ways to address them in order to enhance trade with Pakistan.

To facilitate foreign delegates, several B2B meetings were conducted between buyers and local exhibitors.

Based on estimates from these meetings, it is expected that Pakistan will receive orders worth over 910 million US Dollars, TDAP statement said.

The event maintained its momentum as buyers and sellers engaged in productive business negotiations. The day included a busy schedule of meetings between foreign buyers and their Pakistani counterparts. MoUs are to be signed by Argentina, Senegal, China and Vietnam during the event. Contracts of textile yarn are also signed by Chinese companies.

TDAP also organized an official reception for foreign delegates in a local hotel. Special Secretary Commerce Shakil Ahmed Mangnejo, TDAP Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala and Secretary TDAP Sheryar Taj graced the occasion and welcomed the distinguished foreign guests and local exhibitors. Meetings between chambers and Associations with foreign delegations were successfully arranged.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) collaborated with TDAP and had business interactions with delegations from Senegal, Sri Lanka, UK, Argentina Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Russia.

APTMA also engaged in extensive interactive sessions and B2B meetings with country delegations. Foreign delegates also witnessed a vibrant display of Pakistan's creative prowess as top fashion designers from Pakistan showcased their innovative designs and artistic brilliance to the world.

Warda Saleem, Pink Tree, Humayun Alamgir, Rising stars, PLGMEA, Fahad Hussain, Warisha by House of Adnan, Michaelangelo Winklaar (Holland) and HSY represented Pakistan’s fashion industry. These designers captivated visitors with their unique creations, showcasing the creative side of Pakistan's textile industry.

Home Textile emerged as a focal point of interest for international buyers. The hosiery, Sportswear and Denim showcased their prowess and attracted significant attention from international buyers during the TEXPO exhibition.