Senate body allows FBR to submit court case details in 15 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Senate Standing Committee of Finance and Revenue met under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwala here on Wednesday, allowed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to submit within fifteen days the details of cases pending in various courts of the country.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala said that delay in tax cases was causing huge revenue losses and asked the finance ministry to analyze these cases and bring out the reasons for the delay in decision.

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha during the meeting had requested the committee to give the board 15 days for providing details of tax cases involving trillions of rupees.

On the issue of vintage cars' import, the state minister advised the committee to give its recommendations so that it was again raised in the cabinet. She said, earlier, the cabinet committee had rejected the summary regarding the issue.

On a matter regarding raids to the tobacco industry, the state minister informed the committee that Inland Revenue teams of FBR took action and raided the industry in certain areas in accordance with the law.

She highlighted that 348 non-duty paid cartons were recovered and clarified that women officials conducted the raid operations in houses at Nankana Sahib.

The committee was informed that Inland Revenue officials were conducting regular checks on highways and markets. It was also informed that as compared to the size of the tobacco industry, the federal excise duty was very low.

Earlier, Senator Dilawar Khan informed the committee that FBR did not find any cartons from the houses rather these recovered the cartons from the shops.

The chairman committee instructed Dr. Ayesha Ghous to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, on a query, FBR told the committee that it was collecting tax ranging from 40-58 percent from electricity bills of commercial and industrial units whereas it was collecting 29% tax on domestic bills.

The state minister also assured the committee that she would look into the matter related to illegal harassment by an FBR officer of Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan and would sort it out soon. She said, if the matter remains unresolved, it could be then taken by the privilege committee.