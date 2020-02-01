Senate body approves 'Anti- Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill 2019'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs on Friday approved the 'Anti- Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill 2019, with amendments which had already passed by National Assembly.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Farooq Hamid Naek here in Parliament House to review the Anti- Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The National Assembly has already passed the Anti- Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill 2019 and referred bill to the Senate Committee on Finance and revenue.

Leader of the House, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Mushahid Ullah Khan, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Sherry Rehman , Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Dilawar Khan and other Senior official of Ministry of Finance attended the committee meeting.