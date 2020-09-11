Senate body asks govt to ensure early completion of development projects in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives called upon the government to ensure early completion of all development projects across the country specially in Balochistan by evaluating a comprehensive strategy and proper planning.

The meeting of the committee was held here under the chairmanship of Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani.

The Chairman also expressed concerns over the long delay in M-8 motorway project saying that the project was under construction since 1999 and despite spending billions of rupees, the road was in dilapidated condition.

He said the National Highway Authority was brought to notice about the issue but no proper measures were taken in this regard.

He said the Ratodero-Khuzdar road was closed for last two days due to falling of an avalanche due which a large number of local residents were facing problems. He said despite being part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the local concerned departments were least bothered about this important highway.

The meeting also showed concerns over slow progress of development work in Balochistan province.

The meeting was attended by Senators Dr Asad Ashraf, Hidayat Ullah, Engineer Rukhsana Zuberi and Shaheen Khalid Butt.