UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Directs For Timely Release Of Funds Under PSDP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:37 PM

Senate body directs for timely release of funds under PSDP

The Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development directed the Ministry of Finance and Planning to ensure timely release of the allocated funds under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to respective departments to avoid delays in projects.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development directed the Ministry of Finance and Planning to ensure timely release of the allocated funds under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to respective departments to avoid delays in projects.

Discussing the matter of delay in release of funds, Secretary Communications Jawwad Rafique Malik informed the meeting that the Ministry of Communications including National Highway Authority (NHA) had received no funds under the PSDP during last six months.

The meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hassan clarified that the NHA received extra funds from foreign component, therefore the local component was adjusted in total allocation.

He said there were two components of the funding, one was foreign and the other was local one.

"According to the rules, PSDP size must not exceed the allocation size whether the money is adjusted from outside or from within the country," he said adding that the NHA received 134% of its allocation during previous fiscal year.

"An amount of Rs251 billion was released for various development projects of NHA against the total allocation of Rs188 billion." He explained that extra amount came from the Chinese side specially for Multan-Sukkur and Havelian-Thahkot motorways, which was adjusted against the total allocation and funding from local component was stopped adding that Rs116 billion was allocated under local component for NHA projects however Rs76 billion were released during the year 2018-19.

Hassan said during the ongoing first quarter of current fiscal year, Rs19.2 billion were to be released in first quarter by September 30, and out of this amount, Rs13.5 billion was to be released for the approved projects while the rest was allocated for unapproved projects.

"Out of Rs13.5 billion for approved projects, the government has released Rs10.1 billion so far." The Secretary Communications said since the local allocation was made for number of small projects which had not been released due to the matter of adjustment, work on all these projects had been delayed and the contractors had refused to continue work on these projects for which no bills were generated for last six months.

He asked the committee to recommend early releases of funds for these projects to avoid any further delay in the projects.

The chairman directed the concerned officials to ensure timely release of funds to avoid any further delay in projects.

Meanwhile officials from Ministry of Water, informed the committee that they had received Rs51 billion out of Rs65 billion allocated for the year 2018-19.

Zafar Hassan said by considering the foreign component, 103% funds were released to the ministry.

Earlier, giving the overall releases of funds during previous fiscal year, the Secretary Planning said that an amount of Rs678 billion was released out of total allocated funds of Rs675 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Water China Money September NHA All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

8 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

8 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

9 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.