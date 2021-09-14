UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Directs OGDCL To Step Up Hydrocarbon Exploration Activities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:42 PM

Senate body directs OGDCL to step up hydrocarbon exploration activities

Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum Tuesday directed the state-owned Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) to expedite hydrocarbon exploration activities in potential areas aimed at meeting the country's growing energy needs in a more effective manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum Tuesday directed the state-owned Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) to expedite hydrocarbon exploration activities in potential areas aimed at meeting the country's growing energy needs in a more effective manner.

The committee meeting, chaired by Muhammad Abdul Qadir, was given a detailed briefing by the company's top management about working, production and field operations of the OGDCL in different exploration blocks.

The chairman expressed his firm resolve to start work in some Exploration and Production (E&P) blocks where no work could be carried out due to certain reasons.

He was of the view that national economy could be further strengthened with discovery of more oil and gas deposits.

He also asked the company management to take all possible measures for recovery of its outstanding amount of Rs531 billion from different departments.

The committee assured its full cooperation to the OGDCL in timely and effective execution of all projects of national importance.

Among others the meeting was attended by senators Fida Mohammad, Mohsin Aziz, Aun Abbas, Prince Ahmed Umar Ahmedzai, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Engineer Rukhsana Zubairi, Sadia Abbasi, Afnanullah Khan and Shamim Afridi besides Secretary Petroleum Division, OGDCL managing director and senior officials of the company.

