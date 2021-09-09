Senate body directs USC to curb pilferage, theft in stores

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Standing Committee on Industries directed the Utility Stores Corporation on Thursday to take stringent measures to curb pilferage, theft and other irregularities in the utility stores.

The meeting chaired by Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari reviewed in detail the rising steel prices and functions and performance of Utility Stores.

It recommended that these stores must resort to the ERP system which will keep logistics in check.

Regarding subsidies, the Committee stressed the need for benefits to trickle down to improve the welfare of those most in need. It recommended franchising.

The Ministry informed the Committee that the government plans to make these stores into a targeted subsidy tool. It informed the Committee that 90 stores were running in loss due to providing facilities to residents in far flung areas that have no resort to the outside world.

To control losses the Government plans to cross-subsidize goods. The Committee was informed that 50+ units were operating in FATA and PATA.

The Committee also discussed issues pertaining to Steel Mills, raised concerns regarding price rise and its impact on Circular Debt.

Members were of the view that this would affect the PM Housing Scheme and other residential projects benefitting the common man.

Chairman Committee, Senator Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari directed the Ministry to share details of price reduction possibilities along with its financial impact with the Committee.

The Committee, on request of the Ministry, agreed to take up the issue after 90 days on completion of the computerization and bar coding exercise, crucial for the progress of the organization.

Members who attended were Senator Falak Naz, Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Hidayat Ullah, Senator Imamuddin Shouqeen and senior officers from the Ministry of Industries and Production along with all concerned.