Senate Body Examines Uraan Pakistan Plan, Implementation Road-map

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Senate’s Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Wednesday examined the recently launched "Uraan Pakistan – 5Es National Economic Transformation Plan (2024-29)" and its implementation road map to a trillion-dollar economy by 2035.

The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Quratulain Marri, was attended by Senators Shahadat Awan, Jam Saifullah Khan, Zeeshan Khanzada and Dr Afnan Ullah Khan, Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (M/O PD&SI) Awais Manzur Sumra and senior representatives from relevant departments.

The body received a comprehensive briefing on the five-year economic plan, during which the discussion centered on the challenges confronting the project, including population growth, weak exports and unstable development.

The committee members stressed the importance of accurate statistics and comprehensive surveys to ensure informed decision-making.

An overview of the project's 5Es framework was also presented before the parliamentarians.

Senator Quratulain Marri expressed concern over the lack of progress in implementation, despite a clear vision for the initiative.

While discussing strategies for leveraging technology to drive digitalization, she questioned how the country’s digitalization efforts could be reconciled with the inconsistent state of internet access.

It was reported that steps were being considered to expand coverage across various regions.

Regarding internet access in rural areas, the committee was informed of initiatives under the CPEC project and expansion plans in Karachi aimed at covering a broader range of areas.

On the matter of green energy affordability and accessibility, Senator Marri inquired whether the ministry was collaborating with other ministries to ensure alignment and coordinated efforts.

The Secretary of M/O PD&SI stated that all ministry secretaries have been engaged and that provincial governments were also being consulted to synchronize their initiatives with the Federal plan.

The committee members reviewed and appreciated progress in export goods and expressed optimism about future growth. However, they also underscored the critical issue of water scarcity, urging the Ministry to address it proactively.

The chairperson emphasized the need for an action plan to translate the existing structured framework and targets into tangible progress, seeking a sector-wise review of the 5Es framework to facilitate a clearer assessment in the next meeting.

Additionally, the budgetary proposals of the ministry related to the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) were examined.

After deliberations on road development projects, the chairperson and committee members strongly recommended that the federal government prioritise the M6 road and construction work on M6 needed to start in this fiscal year.

The committee also decided to summon representatives from the National Highway Authority, the Ministry of Railways for ML1 and the Ministry of Water Resources for K4 to review the progress.

