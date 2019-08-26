UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Expresses Reservation On Closure Of Regular, Container Liner Service At Gwadar Port

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:12 PM

Senate body expresses reservation on closure of regular, container liner service at Gwadar port

Senate Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs on Monday expressed its reservation over the closure of regular, container liner KGS service at Gwadar port

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Senate Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs on Monday expressed its reservation over the closure of regular, container liner KGS service at Gwadar port.

The issues was referred by the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani for resolution to boost the trade potential of sea port of national significance.

The Senate body on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs meeting was chaired by Chairman, Committee Senator Faroooq hamid Naek in Parliament House.

The committee also called the Federal Ministry of Port and Shipping and Maritime Affairs to brief the committee on this issue and further explore the way farward.

In his briefing, Member Customs Operation, Dr Jawad Agha informed the committee that there was some problem in connectivity of Optical fiber, which halt the regular, container liner KGS service at Gawaddar port.

He said that Pakistan customs had provided the facilities for rolling of WeBoC at Gwaddar port, where all the prerequisite and formalities for WeBoc have completed.

He said that with the coordination of Gwaddar Port Authority and Federal Ministry of Maritime Affairs the matter would be resolved.

While discussing on the agenda of 'Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill, 2018, the committee constituted five member sub-committee to finalize the bill within 15 days and report to the committee.

While briefing on the simplification of income tax forms, the senior official of FBR said the board would introduce easy form system, automation in FBR to resolve this issue.

The committee also sought briefing from FBR in next meeting on new system introduces by the Institutions.

The committee also sought the record from the Ministry of Finance on the Job quota of Baluchistan Province .

Senator Musadik Masood Malik, Mushahid ullah Khan, Mohsin Aziz, Quratulain Marri, Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Mir Kabir Muhammad Ahmed Shahi and Senior officials of Ministry of Finance and FBR attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Senate Parliament Job Gwadar Kyrgystani Som FBR 2018 All From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Fakhar Imam urges UNSC permanent members for playi ..

3 seconds ago

Islamabad Police held 11 outlaws

5 seconds ago

Syrian ambassador, Qadri discuss matters of mutual ..

6 seconds ago

Launching ceremony of Economic Forum on August 29

8 seconds ago

Ex-Test cricketer Saleem Jaffer joined High Perfor ..

10 seconds ago

Deputy Mayor Sukkur for provision of water in Muha ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.