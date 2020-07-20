Senate body expresses satisfaction over progress of CPEC

The Senate Special Committee on the project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Monday expressed satisfaction over the progress of the mega project saying that it was moving ahead in the right direction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Senate Special Committee on the project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Monday expressed satisfaction over the progress of the mega project saying that it was moving ahead in the right direction.

Chairperson of the committee Senator Sherry Rehman said that with the development of this mega project, dream of prosperity and development especially in Balochistan province was becoming true.

The meeting of the committee was held here with Sherry Rehman in the chair.

Briefing the committee on the project, Chairman CPEC Authority and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said that work on several CPEC projects including Mansehra-Thahkot motorway did not stop.

He informed that very soon, the Mansehra-Thahkot Motorway would be opened for traffic.

Sherry Rehman said CPEC was important for the whole country and all political parties were on the same page as far as this project was concerned. "Therefore the mega project should move ahead." She said provincial participation in the CPEC was very important.

She also stressed speedy development of Gwadar city adding that without development of the port city, CPEC could not become successful.

Meanwhile Senator Dr Asad Ashraf said if 99 percent work on Orange Line Metro train was completed, why it was not being opened.

He questioned whether there was any political or technical reason for not launching the project.

Asim Bajwa said that some civil works of the project was pending and as soon as the work would be finished, the train would be opened for public.

Senator Kabeer Shahi said nothing more than a road was constructed on CPEC route to which the CPEC Authority Chairman responded that it was not true as thousands of kilometers of roads had been constructed on CPEC route.

He said water was the biggest problem in Balochistan as level of ground water in the province had gone down from 60 feet to 1000 feet.

Senator Kabeer said by the grace of Almighty, Balochistan received sufficient rains due to which all dams were filled and Gwadar was receiving good amount of water.

He also asked why coal power plants and special economic zones were not being established in Gwadar.

Asim Bajwa informed that Gwadar port had become operational now and the city was now receiving water supply of 1.2 million gallons daily.

He further informed that east bay express way had completed while airport work was underway.

Asim Bajwa said Rashakai SEZ would be inaugurated soon while applications were being received for investment in Faisalabad SEZ.

With regard to Dahbeji SEZ, he said the Chinese were keen to invest in this Special Zone.

He also informed that additional land was being procured for Hub Industrial Zone.

Senators Siraj ul Haq, Nuzhat Sadiq, Sitara Ayaz, Muhammad Ali Shah and Mir Kabeer Ahmed, Ateeq Sheikh, Usman Kakar, Muhammad Akram, Ghous Muhammad Khan, and Dr Asad Ashraf also participated in the meeting.