Senate Body For Eliminating IT Under-invoicing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:53 PM

Senate body for eliminating IT under-invoicing

Senate Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile Industry Thursday stressed the need for eliminating under-voicing to check money-laundering through trade of IT equipment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile Industry Thursday stressed the need for eliminating under-voicing to check money-laundering through trade of IT equipment.

The committee which met with Mirza Muhammad Afradi, was of the opinion that this would promote business and help economic development.

It observed that the Customs Department of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) should give the businessman some time to continue with the sales of products without Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) provision condition.

The chairman recommended that the CNIC condition should be postponed for the time being.

The committee also recommended the proposal of Senator Kauda Babar stating that Secretary National food Security and Research and Director General Pakistan Plant Quarantile should brief the committee in its next meeting about the taxes on apples and smuggling fruits from Balochistan province.

Federal Secretary Commerce, Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera informed that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted a committee to discuss issues faced by local manufacture and traders.

Among others, the meeting was attended by senators Syed Shibli Faraz, Dilawar Khan, Dr. Ghous Muhammad Khan NIazi, Islamduddin Shaikh, Atta-ur-Rehman and Khuda Babar.

