Senate body reviews FED on essential items, proposes reduction in duties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ):Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Thursday reviewed Federal Excise Duty (FED) clauses of Finance Bill 2019 and recommended reduction in duties of various daily-used and essential items to provide relief to the masses.

Duties on the essential items including sugar, cooking oil, ghee, eggs should be reduced, the committee proposed during its meeting held under the chairmanship of Senator Farooq H Naik.

The committee also reviewed the Sales Tax clauses of Finance Bill 2019 as well as the recommendations proposed by the representatives of different industrial sectors.

The members of the committee also proposed change in different clauses of Customs Act 1969 and Sales Tax Act 1990.

The committee member expressed reservation on different slabs of income tax and asked for reviewing these to put less burden on low income people.

The committee while reviewing the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 expressed reservation on its various clauses as it feared that their implementation might lead to inflation hike and put more burden on people.

The committee also discussed proposals of Senator Sabir Shah on increasing the salary of government employees from grade 1 to 16 and tax exemption to their salaries.

It discussed Senator Dilawar Khan's proposal related to institutional reforms in Federal Board of Revenue for increasing tax net to increase the county's revenue for economic stability and growth.

The committee also approved the proposals of Senator Dilawar Khan for increasing tax on the agriculture sector and for adopting the austerity measures to increase the revenue.

The committee approved the proposal for decreasing non-development budget for minimizing the financial deficit of the country.

Senator Dilawar Khan also proposed for removing the taxes of salaried class and removing the indirect taxes also.

Senator Mohsin Aziz said revenue collection was necessary for running the country and the government wanted to achieve the agenda of economic stability and growth.

He said the economic reforms were the top priority of the incumbent government to evolve the economic base and achieve the growth for providing the relief to the people of less income.

Meanwhile, senior official of the FBR, informed the committee that out of around five million bank account holders, only 1.5 were registered.

He said the FBR had target to increase the number of tax filers from two million to four million to broaden the tax-base.

He said the FBR was also having data of five million 'Benami Accounts', which he said would be targeted and brought into the tax net.

FBR Chairman Shabbar Ziadi along with the Member Inland Revenue, Dr Hamid Atiq Sarwar briefed the committee on various other issues and finance bill clauses.

The committee proposed three percent withholding tax on the services sector instead to four percent.

Senator Ayesha Farooq said the government had increased the revenue target by 34%, which would be unacceptable and would affect the low income people.

Among others, the meeting was attended by senators Mohsin Aziz,Syed Shibli Faraz , Ayesha Raza Farooq , Dilawar Khan, Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Imam-uddin Shouqeen and representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Revenue and Ministry of Commerce attended the meeting.