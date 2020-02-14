Senate body seeks performance report of Commercial Counselor posted abroad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile Industry on Thursday sought the performance report of Commercial Counselor posted in Pakistan embassies abroad in different regions of the world.

The committee meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi here on Parliament house to embark on the different agenda items.

Briefing the committee, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Commerce, Tariq ul Huda said the performance of trade and investment offices (TIOs) was being evaluated biannually by the Trade Officers Monitoring and Evaluation Committee (TOMEC).

From 2016-19, over all seven officers of various occupation groups including one from CTG had been recalled on the basis of "Below Average" performance, he said.

The senior official informed that in 2019, the selection policy was changed and 42 new officers had been selected, out of which 33 had joined their duties.

He added that recently 9 TIOs were completing predeparture formalities.

While in meeting, senior official of National Tariff Commission (NTC) said the commission initiated an anti- dumping investigation on January 30, 2016, under section 23 of the anti-dumping duties act, 2015.

The NTC made final determination in term of section 39 of the Act on July 29, 2017 and imposed anti-dumping duty of 18.57 percent import from different countries.

The meeting was attended Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Muhammad Talha Mehmoood, Imamuddin Shouqeen, Dr. Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Muhammad Tahir Khan Bizingo and Senior official of Ministry of Commerce and textiles, National Tarrif Commision and Federal board pof Revenue (FBR).