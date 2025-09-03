Senate Body Starts Deliberations On ‘Virtual Assets Ordinance Bill, 2025’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:56 PM
The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Wednesday began deliberations on "The Virtual Assets Ordinance Bill, 2025," which aims to establish a modern financial ecosystem through the creation of a dedicated regulatory authority responsible for licensing and supervising virtual asset service providers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Wednesday began deliberations on "The Virtual Assets Ordinance Bill, 2025," which aims to establish a modern financial ecosystem through the creation of a dedicated regulatory authority responsible for licensing and supervising virtual asset service providers.
The Committee meeting, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, proposed several amendments, including changes to the formation of the Governance Board of the Authority in the Bill.
Referred to the Committee by the Upper House of Parliament last month, the Bill aims to ensure investor protection, foster innovation, and promote transparency in the virtual asset market.
According to the Bill’s statement of objects and reasons, the proposed authority would create an enabling environment for safe trading, prevent illegal activities such as money laundering and fraud, and enhance global competitiveness.
A representative from the Ministry of Law and Justice briefed the parliamentarians on the proposed legislation.
The Committee members raised various queries and stressed the need for strengthening the bill, acknowledging its potential to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other illicit activities, besides promoting innovation, financial inclusion and economic growth.
Responding to a query regarding the operation and management of digital currency, an official from the State Bank of Pakistan said that work was underway and viewed that digital currency would be issued to banks based on their deposits with the SBP.
The meeting was attended by Senators Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan, Dilawar Khan, Shahzaib Durrani, Ahmed Khan, Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Dr Afnan Ullah Khan and Mohsin Aziz, besides seniors officials from the Ministry of Finance and Revenue, Ministry of Law and Justice, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).
Recent Stories
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day
PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b
Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan
PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..
DC, CPO meet South African delegation
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance
Two killed in separate incidents
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan
More Stories From Business
-
PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b15 minutes ago
-
“34th Anniversary of the Republic of Tajikistan Independence” Ceremonies kicked off in Islamaba ..5 minutes ago
-
Senate body starts deliberations on ‘Virtual Assets Ordinance Bill, 2025’5 minutes ago
-
UAF VC urges collective OIC efforts for agricultural prosperity27 minutes ago
-
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) leads COMCEC Sustainability Task Force Web ..27 minutes ago
-
Gold prices soar to record highs in Pakistan, global markets4 hours ago
-
SMEDA, PMN discuss collaboration to enhance microfinance in country4 hours ago
-
LCCI calls for urgent construction of rainwater harvesting dams4 hours ago
-
RCCI shines at the global stage5 hours ago
-
CM Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme Phase-II to be launched Soon: Chaudhry Shafay5 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,226 more points4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar4 hours ago