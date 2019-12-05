Senate body stresses for in time completion of mega projects in Pak-Railway,NHA

The Senate Standing Committee Development and Reform on Thursday stressed for in time completion of mega projects in Pakistan Railway and National Highway Authority (NHA) for improving the mobility and infrastructure in the country

Chaired by Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani at Parliament House, the Committee discussed in addition to new projects and stressed the need for maintenance of GT road. The Committee emphasized for the need to improve fencing on motorways and increase in surveillance.The Committee also took up issues included design and up-gradation of ML-1 and establishment of a Dry Port near Havelian.

A detailed briefing on increase in Toll-Tax was also given to the Committee.

While discussing the design, drawings and up-gradation of Main Line (ML-1) and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian, the Committee was informed that this project will generate jobs and revenue.The project will also increase line speed and capacity and freight volume. The Committee directed that traffic count of M1, M2 and M9 must be submitted to the Committee within a week. Keeping account of traffic congestion, it was recommended that a traffic strategy must be formulated as well. Deliberating over month wise increase in toll-tax, the Committee was presented with percentage wise details of increase in toll rates. While discussing the issue of special seats for students that belong to former FATA and Balochistan, the Committee was informed that Pakistan Medical Council would be able to address this query better.

The Minister for Planning Development and Reform Asad Umar assured the Committee that he will take up the issue with Advisor to Prime Minster on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza. He said that this matter could be taken up with the Council of Common Interest (CCI) as well. The matter will also be referred to Senate Standing Committee on Less Developed Areas. While taking up the issue of 300 scholarships in less developed areas for female students, the Committee was informed that a proposal had been made.

However, a program in conjunction with the Ehsas Program is being launched that is planning to award 50000 scholarships, this is way more than the previously suggested quantum. The Higher education Commission (HEC) recommended that the Committee should wait until this program is launched.

The Committee was informed that 25000 scholarships have been allocated for less developed areas.

The meeting was attended by Senators Dr. Asad Ashraf, Gian Chand and senior officers from the Ministry of Planning Development and Reform and Ministry of Communications along with all concerned including representatives of the National Highway Authority (NHA, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Pakistan Railways.