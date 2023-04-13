UrduPoint.com

Senate Committee On Finance Unanimously Rejects Charged Sums Bill For Punjab & KP Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Senate Committee on Finance unanimously rejects Charged Sums Bill for Punjab & KP Elections

The Senate's Standing Committee on Finance Thursday unanimously rejected the Charged Sums for General Election (Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Bill, 2023 after reviewing it in detail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Senate's Standing Committee on Finance Thursday unanimously rejected the Charged Sums for General Election (Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Bill, 2023 after reviewing it in detail.

The bill was introduced in the Senate earlier in the day and referred to the committee for deliberations.

The committee met at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Dilawar Khan, said a press release.

Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha informed the committee that Pakistan was facing financial difficulties.

"The government is trying to control the deficit, and does not have the capacity to provide funds for holding elections in the two provinces," she added.

She said that the floods in 2022 had proved to be a great disaster for the economy.

The were still waiting for aid while the government had very limited resources, she added.

Senator Mohsin Aziz said the bill was beyond the scope of the Senate.

Senator Mossadeq Malik said both the National Assembly and the Senate had already given their decision, which had not yet been notified. Legislation was the discretion of the Parliament, he added.

Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar viewed that in the larger national interests both the government and the opposition should resolve the issue through negotiations.

Senator Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, while opposing the bill, said the Supreme Court had set 120 days not 90 days for the elections. The Punjab Assembly elections, as per SC order, would be held on May 14, while the term of remaining assemblies would end on August 13.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parliament May August Government Election 2018 Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end o ..

AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of January 2023

4 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

19 minutes ago
 Most Russians See Closer Ties With China as Benefi ..

Most Russians See Closer Ties With China as Beneficial - Poll

43 minutes ago
 Parliament not to surrender: Advisor to Prime Mini ..

Parliament not to surrender: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gi ..

43 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium to host Egyptian Super C ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium to host Egyptian Super Cup on May 5th

49 minutes ago
 PML-N to use parliamentary forum for addressing pu ..

PML-N to use parliamentary forum for addressing public issues: Minister for Ener ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.