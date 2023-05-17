Senate Finance Committee decides to hold Pre-budget meetings in order to restart declining economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday decided to hold Pre-budget meetings along with all the relevant stakeholders in order to restart the declining economy of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ):The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday decided to hold Pre-budget meetings along with all the relevant stakeholders in order to restart the declining economy of the country.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla presided over a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, said a press release issued here.

Senator Saadia Abbasi recommended holding meetings calling upon all the stakeholders and hearing their suggestions and concerns to be incorporated into the upcoming budget.

The committee endorsed this viewpoint and the meetings are likely to be commenced next week.

Earlier in the meeting the point of public importance raised by Senator Rana Mehmood Ul Hassan regarding sugar smuggling was disposed of.

It was observed that the member concerned has not shown attendance twice besides, ample discussions have been made on smuggling and the prime minister has also taken the initiative on the same, therefore the matter was disposed of.

Briefing by the SECP on media reports regarding proposed amendments to Non-Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations proposing to increase its fees on AMC's by over 350 % to the original level, which was reduced after detailed deliberations by the SECP policy board in FY 20 was also taken up. The SECP officials said that there are no media reports in their knowledge.

It was briefed that the policy board has the power and mandate to specify fees chargeable by the SECP and SECP implements the fees as approved by the policy board. It was briefed that the policy board of the SECP along with other private members comprises of Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Law, Secretary of Commerce and Deputy Governor of State Bank who are permanent members.

It was apprised that the rates of fees have been revised to the level of 2019 after detailed deliberation and careful analysis of the Financial position and autonomy of SECP. " It is not an increase but a reversion," the official remarked and said that the amendments have been made after detailed deliberation with industry stakeholders including MUFAP. It was also debated that SECP is only charging annual fees from mutual funds whereas in other jurisdictions multiple fees including approval of funds, registration of funds, annual fees, and filing fees are also imposed.

The committee while taking a briefing on cryptocurrency debated that may be some momentary speculative gains associated with cryptocurrency trading but there are no substantial National-level economic benefits. The SBP official said that keeping in view number of frauds reported through cryptocurrency including USD 2 billion fraud in Turkey by an exchange named Thodex, and losses of 650 billion dollars, the second largest crypto exchange bankruptcy in November 2022.

The SBP in 2018 prohibited its regulated entities from dealing virtual cryptocurrency. The committee emphasised that digital financing should be banned and penalties should be imposed. It was also stressed that legislation should be framed and given legal enforcement.

While taking a briefing by the FBR on the capital Value tax on local and foreign assets of taxpayers introduced in the Finance Act 2022.

It was briefed that CVT is levied on foreign assets of resident individuals exceeding rps 100M in value, and motor vehicles exceeding battery power of 1300 cc/ 50 kWh similarly the value of assets to be determined in case of foreign assets is the total cost of foreign assets on the last day of the tax year converted into Pakistan Rs at SBP notified exchange rate as on 30th June 2022.

It was briefed that the collection of CVT of rps 3,194 M and 6,045 M from foreign assets has been made since the operationalising of this law. It was briefed that as a result of the tax policy shift the direct tax collection has for the first time surpassed all individual indirect taxes as direct tax (Income tax/CVT) 45%, Sales tax at 42 % and customs duty 13 pc.

Senator Dilawar khan recommended direct tax collection at the district level and said it will give fruitful results. Aisha Ghaus Pasha State Minister for Finance said that this has been tried earlier but was not workable. The Chairman Committee called for an in-camera meeting to take a briefing on all such regimes and their implementation mechanism.

The briefing was also taken on the delay in implementation of the decision of the Finance Committee by the Ministry of Finance regarding additional PSDP demand for project protection and upgradation of the Pak-China OFC project for the establishment of cross-border connectivity (Dassi-Danyore alignment).

Senator Umer Farooq regretted that new projects are being funded whereas projects near to completion are not allocated funds. The committee lamented the mismanagement and mysterious working of the ministry of IT & T and the planning commission on the allocation of funds and its disbursement. The chairman committee reiterated the release of funds of 608 M rupees in order to close the project. The committee sought a report on the same from the IT ministry.

The committee also took detailed briefing on the fraudulent activities and financial mismanagement occurring in the name of Dr. Abdul Qadeer khan trust hospital.

The committee after taking briefing observed that it is a private dispute regarding a trust property comprising six other shareholders and the matter is also subjudice in the courts however the committee keeping in view the dignity and honour of Dr Abdul Qadir recommended holding meetings between all the shareholders on the financial dispute and come to an amicable solution.

It was recommended by Senator Farooq Hamid Naek that letters can also be written to the IG police and FIA to look into the matter pertaining to fraud and mismanagement of funds.

The meeting was attended by Senators Farooq Hamid Naek, Saadia Abassi, Kamil Ali Agha, Umer Farooq and Dilawar Khan. State Minister for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Chairman FBR, Member customs FBR and officials from SECP and ministries of Finance and Revenue and IT were also in attendance.