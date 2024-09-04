Senate Standing Committee On Food Security Visits NARC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 08:25 PM
The Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research on Wednesday visited National Agriculture Research Center (NARC) to assess its operations and performance
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on National food Security and Research on Wednesday visited National Agriculture Research Center (NARC) to assess its operations and performance.
The committee visited various scientific laboratories and was briefed by the Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) about the functionality of the labs and the processes involved in the preservation and cultivation of different plant types before they are harvested.
The Chairman PARC also provided insights into the historical evolution of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), its establishment as the National Food Security and Research Division and its affiliation with the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R).
Both organizations collaborate on research across various fields to enhance productivity, said a press release.
The committee was informed about the governance structure, which includes a board of governors, a chairman, an executive committee, and the IPARCC committee. Additionally, they learned about PARC’s technical divisions, such as the PSD, NRD, ASD and SSD.
The financial briefings included details of the budget over the past three years. For the fiscal year 2023-24, the total budget was Rs. 6,575.65 million, with Rs.
1,062.25 million allocated for operational expenses and Rs. 5,512.40 million for establishment costs.
It was informed that the the staff at PARC/NARC included 2,135 individuals, comprising 544 scientists and 435 para-scientific staff.
The committee also reviewed research achievements, including advancements in plant genetic resources and the development and release of new varieties and hybrids.
Financial updates since 2013 highlighted a research budget increase to Rs.300 million in 2023-24, an educational stipend increase to Rs. 1.135 million, and a direct pension credit system raised to Rs. 7 million for 44 widows. Total liabilities cleared amounted to Rs. 989 million.
Critical issues discussed included the low investment in agricultural research and development with Pakistan allocating only 0.12% of its Agricultural GDP, the lowest among SAARC countries.
The committee also noted challenges related to international collaboration for securing grant-in-aid projects and the need for an extension of NARC’s land lease by the CDA, which has not been extended since 2005, impeding the establishment of research infrastructure.
The meeting was attended by Senator Poonjo Bheel, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, Senator Professor Sajid Mir, Senator Rahat Jamali, Senator Abdul Wasay, and Senator Danesh Kumar.
Recent Stories
Qul Khawani of Sardar Saleem Haider’s mother-in-law tomorrow
IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcoming matches at Gaddafi Stadium
FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, Forensic Lab to boost border ..
41,995 power pilferers arrested in Punjab this year
IGP disburses Rs. 9.5m among families of 15 police martyrs
First shipment of mpox vaccines due in DRC Thursday: Africa CDC
113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarships
Global labour income share falls, inequality increases: ILO
Police granted time to recover citizen
MNA Anjum Aqeel visits educational institutions in ICT, expresses satisfaction a ..
Pak ambassador to Germany asserts continued support for Kashmiri rights
Karachi admin to take steps to prevent sale of smuggled, illegal cigarettes
More Stories From Business
-
ICCI President pledges business community’s full support to combat drug menace2 minutes ago
-
‘Gas prices to remain stable this winter’1 hour ago
-
Saudi Stock Exchange ends trading lower6 minutes ago
-
Technical, vocational institutes asked to focus on commercialization2 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 6 development schemes worth Rs 14.383b2 hours ago
-
Japanese business delegation visits LCCI2 hours ago
-
PIDE's 4th RASTA conference: Experts discuss Pakistan’s food, agriculture, fiscal management issue ..5 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to purchase 138 double cabin vehicles for ACS3 hours ago
-
'Faisalabad E-Comm Vision 2025' launched3 hours ago
-
Economist, business leaders hails inflation in Pakistan reach at single digit3 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 491 points3 hours ago
-
Rupee loses 06 paisa against dollar5 minutes ago