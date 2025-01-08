Senate Standing Review Committee discusses matters relating to agriculture development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Senate Standing Review Committee on National Food Security and Research met on Wednesday and discussed

maters relating to agriculture sector development, including issues related to the Cotton CESS for promoting research and development of cotton crop in the country.

Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain and the Secretary of the Ministry also attended the meeting, said a press release.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research highlighted its plans to propose amendments to the Cotton CESS Act to address challenges and ensure better support for the cotton sector. The meeting was informed that Pakistan’s cotton, recognized as one of the finest globally, is a priority for the government, which aims to make it more profitable for farmers and stakeholders.

The committee also reviewed efforts under the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) and the Ministry emphasized its commitment to aligning with international standards for food safety and compliance.

Recognizing the absence of a national food safety policy, the ministry announced plans to develop one in collaboration with provincial governments.

To further advance this agenda, the committee decided to form a sub-committee to focus on the formulation of the food safety policy. Additionally, the ministry highlighted the importance of improving local food quality and proposed the establishment of an agriculture research fund to enhance crop yield and quality for the growing population.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to taking bold initiatives to address agricultural challenges and improve Pakistan’s food security framework.