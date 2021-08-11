UrduPoint.com

Senate Sub-body Formed To Examine Major Agriculture Commodities Imports

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:16 PM

Senate sub-body formed to examine major agriculture commodities imports

Senate Committee on Commerce Wednesday formed a sub-committee to examine the issues relating to the imports of major agriculture commodities and submit its report to the committee of commerce within 30 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Senate Committee on Commerce Wednesday formed a sub-committee to examine the issues relating to the imports of major agriculture commodities and submit its report to the committee of commerce within 30 days. The committee appointed a sub-committee to examine the issues relating to the imports of cotton, growth of textile exports, including sales tax on cotton exporters, duties on import of yarn cotton and cotton seed and submit its report to the committee within 30 days. The 25th meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce was held here in the Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Syed Naveed Qamar.

The committee also expressed its discontent on the contradictory arguments for ban on the export of livestock.

The committee directed the Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of National food Security and Research to revisit the policy in-consultation with all the stakeholders and present its report in the next meeting of the committee. Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Ministry of Commerce Secretary Muhammad Sualeh Faruqui briefed the committee on the status of treaties, agreements, protocol and conventions with other countries and international agencies on the trade and commerce.

They answered a number of questions and queries of the chair and members of the committee. The secretary updated the committee on implementation status of the previous recommendation of the committee.

He informed that the proposed amendment for increase in the tenure of chambers and other organizations was under consideration with the Ministry of Law and Justice and it would be tabled before the committee in the next meeting. The committee unanimously approved the minutes of its previous meeting held on 27th May, 2021.

The committee deferred agenda items 3, 4 and 5 for further discussions in the next meeting.The meeting was attended by MNAs Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh, Khurram Shehzad, Sajida Begum, Farukh Khan, Usman Ibrahim, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Tahira Aurangzeb, Shaista Pervaiz, Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Syed Javed Ali Shah Jelani.

The meeting also attended by Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Exports Import Parliament Agriculture May Commerce Textile Cotton All

Recent Stories

Suspected British Spy Passed Antiterror Data to Ru ..

Suspected British Spy Passed Antiterror Data to Russia - German Media

6 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Inde ..

ADC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Independence day

6 minutes ago
 Pb govt earmarked Rs 1 bln for residential areas o ..

Pb govt earmarked Rs 1 bln for residential areas of religious minorities: August ..

6 minutes ago
 Pak cricket team captain Babar Azam confirms 19-pl ..

Pak cricket team captain Babar Azam confirms 19-player squad for West Indies Tes ..

6 minutes ago
 WHO Expects to Have Updates on Assessment of Bhara ..

WHO Expects to Have Updates on Assessment of Bharat Covaxin by Mid-September

10 minutes ago
 WHO Launches New Phase of Solidarity Trial to Test ..

WHO Launches New Phase of Solidarity Trial to Test 3 New Drugs Against COVID-19

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.