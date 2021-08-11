Senate sub-body formed to examine major agriculture commodities imports

Senate Committee on Commerce Wednesday formed a sub-committee to examine the issues relating to the imports of major agriculture commodities and submit its report to the committee of commerce within 30 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Senate Committee on Commerce Wednesday formed a sub-committee to examine the issues relating to the imports of major agriculture commodities and submit its report to the committee of commerce within 30 days. The committee appointed a sub-committee to examine the issues relating to the imports of cotton, growth of textile exports, including sales tax on cotton exporters, duties on import of yarn cotton and cotton seed and submit its report to the committee within 30 days. The 25th meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce was held here in the Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Syed Naveed Qamar.

The committee also expressed its discontent on the contradictory arguments for ban on the export of livestock.

The committee directed the Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of National food Security and Research to revisit the policy in-consultation with all the stakeholders and present its report in the next meeting of the committee. Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Ministry of Commerce Secretary Muhammad Sualeh Faruqui briefed the committee on the status of treaties, agreements, protocol and conventions with other countries and international agencies on the trade and commerce.

They answered a number of questions and queries of the chair and members of the committee. The secretary updated the committee on implementation status of the previous recommendation of the committee.

He informed that the proposed amendment for increase in the tenure of chambers and other organizations was under consideration with the Ministry of Law and Justice and it would be tabled before the committee in the next meeting. The committee unanimously approved the minutes of its previous meeting held on 27th May, 2021.

The committee deferred agenda items 3, 4 and 5 for further discussions in the next meeting.The meeting was attended by MNAs Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh, Khurram Shehzad, Sajida Begum, Farukh Khan, Usman Ibrahim, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Tahira Aurangzeb, Shaista Pervaiz, Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Syed Javed Ali Shah Jelani.

The meeting also attended by Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.