UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Unanimously Approves 65 Recommendations On Finance Bill 2019-20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:48 PM

Senate unanimously approves 65 recommendations on Finance Bill 2019-20

The Senate on Monday unanimously approved 65 recommendations on Finance Bill 2019-20 and 68 recommendations on Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, containing annual budget statement, as reported by the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The Senate on Monday unanimously approved 65 recommendations on Finance Bill 2019-20 and 68 recommendations on Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, containing annual budget statement, as reported by the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

The recommendations were moved by Chairman of the committee Senator Farooq H. Naik in the House which were adopted by the house unanimously.

The Upper House approved the recommendation of Senate body by Senator Shibli Faraz to abolish Riba from the country's economy at the earliest.

Meanwhile proposals by Senator Kalsoom Parveen to give 10% of basic salary as ad-hoc relief to all Federal government employees of grade 17 and above and 20% to the employees of up to grade 16.

The Senate also approved the recommendation of Senate body that ad-hoc relief allowances of 10% for year 2016, 2017, and 2018 should be merged in the basic pay of civil servants and armed forces.

The Senate recommended that tax rate on dividend income was 15% for individuals which was very high and it should be reduced to 10% as provided earlier.

The Senate also approved the recommendation to give tax exemption for all salaried people, earning up to Rs 90,000 per month.

It is recommended to allow storage battery manufacturers to sell its products for solar solutions at zero rate of sales tax to remain at par with commercial importers of solar solutions.

The Upper House also approved the Senate Finance committee's recommendations to allocate Rs 750 million for Naltar-Gilgit power plant, Rs 300 million for Naltar Expressway, Rs 302 million for Harpo power plant, Rs 200 million for 50-bed cardiac hospital, Gilgit, Rs 100 million for Polytechnic Institute Skardu, Rs 3.

85 billion for Sewerage and sanitary system for Gilgit, Rs 2.1 billion for widening of 65 kilometer Botogah road, Chillas, Rs 750 million for Karagah energy corridor roads, Rs 2.7 billion for Medical College Gilgit, and Rs 500 million for Women University, KIU Gilgit.

The Senate also approved the recommendation of lowering the fiscal deficit target by 1 percent from 7.1% to 6.2% of GDP and also reduce the fiscal deficit gradually to 5% in the year 2020-21, and then 4% in FY2021-22.

The House also approved the recommendations of freezing exchange rate to Rs 150 per USD besides fixing policy rate at 9% and making efforts to increase GDP growth rate up to 4%.

The recommendation of Senate body to place all important debt agreements which make Pakistan liable, such as IMF, should be placed before parliament immediately, was also approved.

The House cleared the recommendation that PSDP allocation for Ministry of Climate Change be enhanced minimum by 15%.

The Senate of Pakistan recommended to the National Assembly that an exemption of sales tax for three years should be granted to the brick-kilns who are upgrading the production to environment-friendly system.

Meanwhile Senator Farooq H. Naik also laid the report on a money Bill toprovide for voluntary declaration of undisclosed assets, sales, and expenditure(The Asset Declaration Bill, 2019).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF National Assembly Senate Exchange Parliament Budget Road Gilgit Baltistan Skardu United States Dollars Money Women 2017 2016 2018 2019 All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Twitter CEO launches #YouthForGood in the UAE

51 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

1 hour ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

2 hours ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.