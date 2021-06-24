Senator Abro hails budget pro-poor, business-friendly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Abro Thursday hailed the government for presenting a pro-poor and business-friendly budget 2021-22 for providing relief to the people and tax exemption to the industrial sector respectively.

Taking part in budget debate in the Senate, he said the government had also provided protection through its social network and allocated Rs260 billion for 'Ehsaas Programme' for women empowerment and granted scholarships to the students.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a huge package for Karachi city and also allocated funds for remote districts of Sindh for education, health and energy projects.

He said after the digitalization of 'Ehsaas Programme' the PTI government had disqualified the 800,000 undeserving people who were receiving funds from the programme.

He said there was a need for enhancing the resources in health, education and infrastructure in Sindh to initiate the development schemes.

PTI Senator Seemi Ezdi said as compared with the previous government the current PTI government had achieved its all economic targets and now the country's economy was on the right track.

She said Pakistan had achieved $23.2 billion through foreign reserves and crossed the foreign remittances target by $ 29 billion this year.

The PTI senator said the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) had collected Rs 4.1 trillion revenues in the last 11 months and at the end of this Fiscal Year 2020-21, expected to achieve Rs 4.7 trillion revenue target growth.

"We allocated Rs260 billion for 'Ehsaas Programme' to provide relief to the low income people and also funds for other social security nets including health and education in the budget 2021-22.

She said the government also increased the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) up to Rs 900 billion as compared with the PSDP of previous governments and also enhanced allocation for provinces in the upcoming budget.

PTI Senator Dr Humayun Mohmand appreciated the government economic policy measures since the past three years and said because of the prudent economic policies, the government had achieved the 4 percent gross domestic product growth in this year 2020-21.

He said education, health and agriculture were the major sectors of priority for the government to provide funds in budget 2021-22.

Addressing the session, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML- N) Senator Rana Maqool Ahmed said the government must set off for realistic approach to achieve the sustainable growth in the country.

He said long, medium and short term economic planning was required for achieving the economic targets for development and prosperity of the country.

He also stressed the need for adopting sound policy measures and allocation of funds to unite against the international wave of Islamophobia in the outer world.

Pakistan Peoples Party's Senator Palwasha Khan also proposed more efforts on industrial growth for achieving the employment generation in the country.

JUI- F Senator Kamran Murtaza also demanded for increasing the government employees' salaries up to 20 percent for curtailing the impact of inflation in the country.

He said there was a need for political consensus between all political forces for achieving the economic growth in the country.

Senator Ayub Afridi welcomed the people-friendly budget presented by the PTI government and also appreciated the relief measures provided by the government.

He also paid tribute to the Prime Minister Imran Khan's services in the health and education sectors for establishing the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and first rural higher education instigation NAML University.

He said the leader was not thinking about elections but for the generation to see future growth and prosperity.

Afridi said the government had also achieved a surplus of $800 million at Current Account side.

He said the government had crossed the export target and achieved the Rs 25 billion export in last 11 months of current FY 2020-21