Senator assures support to ICCI in land acquisition for industrial estate project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Senator Ch. Tanveer Khan on Wednesday assured that he would support Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) in land acquisition for its industrial estate project.

He said that ICCI should target industrial estate on the CPEC route or identify any other suitable place and he would cooperate in land acquisition for this project, said a press release issued here.

Senator said that the business community is the backbone of an economy and its facilitation would help in strengthening the economy.

He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to the ICCI, his son Barrister Danial Chaudhry also accompanied by him.

Ch. Tanveer Khan said that he would try to arrange a meeting of the ICCI delegation with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani for ICCI representation in business-related standing committees of the Senate. He said that the outgoing PM Mian Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated the Rawalpindi Ring Road, which is very vital to ease the traffic issues of the twin cities. He said that ICCI should play a role in skills development of youth to prepare skilled manpower for industries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI said that chamber has been making efforts for a long for the establishment of a state-of-the-art industrial zone in the region to boost industrialization, create jobs, attract investment, increase exports and said that Senator Ch.

Tanveer Khan should cooperate in acquiring land for this important project.

He said that Pakistan needs long-term economic policies to revive the economy and said that Senator Ch. Tanveer Khan should patronize the efforts of ICCI for convincing all major political parties to sign a charter of the economy to set the country in the direction of sustainable growth.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that the Chamber is making efforts for its representation as an Observer in business-related Standing Committees of the Senate to present the voice of the business community in the policy-making process and Senator Ch. Tanveer Khan should cooperate with ICCI in this regard.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader ICCI emphasized that the government should focus on the better development of agriculture and tourism sectors to revive the economy.

He said that ICCI is also considering launching its own airline and cooperation of Senator Ch. Tanveer Khan was important for this innovative project.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG said that a new industrial zone in the region is of paramount importance for the future generations and hoped that the cooperation of Senator Ch. Tanveer Khan would help in early materialization of this project.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Khalid Chaudhry, Akhtar Abbasi, Raja Hassan Akhtar, Madam Saima and others also spoke on the occasion.