UrduPoint.com

Senator Marshall Says $31Trillion National Debt Greatest Threat To US, Not Russia Or China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Senator Marshall Says $31Trillion National Debt Greatest Threat to US, Not Russia or China

Russia or China do not present the greatest threat to the United States, but the $31 trillion national debt does, US Senator Roger Marshall said in a congressional heading on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russia or China do not present the greatest threat to the United States, but the $31 trillion national debt does, US Senator Roger Marshall said in a congressional heading on Wednesday.

"I'm often asked what's the greatest threat our nation faces and I'm here to tell you (that) it's not Russia. It's not China. It's not North Korea. It's not Iran. And no, I love the environment, it's not climate change. The greatest long-term threat the United States faces is our national debt of $31 trillion and growing," Marshall told the US Senate Budget Committee.

President Joe Biden has spent more than any other president in US history during his first 20 months in office, Marshall said.

Under the Biden administration, energy prices have risen more than 37%, home heating fuel more than 52%, electricity prices more than 23%, gasoline more than 45%, and groceries more than 19%, Marshall said.

At the same time, real wages in the United States are not keeping with inflation, Marshall added.

On March 9, Biden released his fiscal year 2024 budget proposal. The proposal projects $6.883 trillion in spending and $5.036 trillion in revenues, resulting in a deficit of $1.846.

Biden's budget comes as the US approaches its debt ceiling, risking a default on the country's financial obligations if Congress does not raise its borrowing limit. Biden's budget seeks to reduce the deficit by nearly $3 trillion in the next decade.

Republican lawmakers have criticized Biden's proposed budget for not cutting government spending as part of its economic strategy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Electricity Iran Russia China Budget Same United States North Korea March Congress Government Love

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends 14th Emirates Skills Nat ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends 14th Emirates Skills National Competition

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches three Gold Sect ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches three Gold Sector-Specific Business Groups

40 minutes ago
 Food dept supplying good quality of wheat to flour ..

Food dept supplying good quality of wheat to flour mills

47 seconds ago
 Global Oil Prices Slumping 7%, Brent Below $72 Per ..

Global Oil Prices Slumping 7%, Brent Below $72 Per Barrel First Time Since Decem ..

48 seconds ago
 Blinken Says Black Sea Grain Deal Cannot be Allowe ..

Blinken Says Black Sea Grain Deal Cannot be Allowed to Lapse as Millions Depend ..

49 seconds ago
 US Drone Crash in Black Sea Likely 'Unintentional' ..

US Drone Crash in Black Sea Likely 'Unintentional' - State Dept.

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.