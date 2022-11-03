UrduPoint.com

Senators Cruz, Rubio Send Letter To Biden Against More Concessions To Maduro

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) US Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz sent a letter to President Biden expressing concern over any further sanctions relief offered to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and asking the Biden administration to cease plans to make more concessions, a statement released by Cruz said.

"Your administration's actions give unwarranted and dangerous legitimacy to the Nicolas Maduro regime, which are detrimental to the prospects for free and fair elections, the release of all political prisoners in Venezuela, and the return of imprisoned Americans being used as political pawns," the senators wrote in the letter.

The senators also urged the president to refrain from allowing Chevron to restart oil operations with Maduro's oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), which is currently under US sanctions.

In October, the White House announced it freed two family members of Maduro who were convicted and jailed in the US for drug trafficking. In June, the US Treasury announced an easing of economic sanctions on Venezuela, which allowed Chevron to negotiate its license with the state-owned oil company PDVSA. Though the US company was not yet allowed to drill or export any petroleum of Venezuelan origin, media reports suggested that the administration was considering this option.

A source familiar with the matter told Sputnik in late October that Chevron had not been approached by the Biden administration about potential plans to ease sanctions.

