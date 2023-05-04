Senators Urge Biden to Negotiate Debt Limit, Stop 'Playing Russian Roulette' With Economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) US lawmakers on Wednesday called on President Joe Biden to sit down and negotiate the debt ceiling and stop "playing Russian roulette" with the American economy.

"I am disappointed in the White House, they are missing in action. This should be the biggest issue that they are dealing with every day, they should be having daily meetings with Kevin McCarthy to figure out how we get this done," Sen. Rick Scott told reporters. "Chuck Schumer should be talking to all of us in the Senate because it takes three groups to get this done. Biden has to sign something, the House has to pass something and the Senate has to pass something."

Scott was joined by a number of other congressmen, including Sen. John Barrasso, with the same message to the US president outside the Capitol building.

"Joe Biden is playing Russian roulette with the American economy," Barrasso said. "It's time for Joe Biden to take his head out of the sand and sit down and negotiate with Kevin McCarthy.

"

US President Joe Biden will not negotiate on the debt ceiling with the Republicans but is willing to have a separate talk about the budget and appropriations, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

The Biden administration wants the Congress to raise the debt ceiling without attaching other economic policy proposals. However, Speaker McCarthy has said that a "no-strings-attached" debt limit increase will not pass the lower chamber.

Last week, House Republicans passed the Limit, Save, Grow Act, which would raise the United States' debt ceiling and reduce the deficit by cutting government spending. The bill would also recover unspent COVID-19 relief funds.

The US government will likely begin defaulting on its debt by June 1 if the congressional limit on the country's debt servicing is not raised by then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter to McCarthy.