Senegal, Ethiopia want enhanced trade with Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :A delegation of Senegal and Ethiopia businessmen here Monday visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to explore business opportunities between the two countries, a statement said on Monday.

FPCCI and Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Dakar (CCIAD) agreed on the need to organize and exchange trade and investment missions to further enhance the bilateral trade and investments between the two countries.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Chairman of Management Committee FPCCI said that participation in the international trade fairs and exhibitions is essential in building a sustainable business to business linkage and promotion of trade.

He said that the current level of Senegal and Pakistan bilateral trade does not reflect fruitful convergence on international relations and global governance.

Irfan said that one of the main reasons for the low volume of bilateral trade is confinement of trade among a few products that Pakistan exports to Senegal, mainly constitute cereals including rice, made-up textile articles, apparel and clothing, cotton, plastics articles, sugar and confectionery but in limited volume. At the same time, Senegal exports to Pakistan are confined to rawhides and, skins, ores etc.

FPCCI Chairman said that Pakistan and Senegal could enhance bilateral trade volume by promoting and forming joint special economic zones for manufacturing, warehousing and all logistics and shipping services and activities to connect Dakar port with Gwadar port.

Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Member Management Committee FPCCI, stressed the importance of interaction between business people, trade expansion, and joint ventures investment between both nations.

Nadeem also informed about the activities of FPCCI at the global and national levels and emphasized collaboration between both national chambers for holding commercial activities like holding exhibitions and formulation of delegations.

He said that the two countries' governments should make the visa-issuance process more accessible to facilitate the business community.

Mr Dauda Thiam, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Dakar (CCIAD), said that Senegal is a very peaceful country with immense trade and investment opportunities in many sectors, particularly the agriculture sector, which can be explored by Pakistani business and industrial community that would lead to enhancement of trade and investment ties.

Ms Nardos Habtamu, Director of Xcel Communications Ethiopia, said that the two countries' private sectors should start knowing each other, build confidence, and bring the business communities of the two countries closer to each other.