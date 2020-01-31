Senior banker joins Apna Microfinance Bank Limited (AMBL) for a new role

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior banker Talib Rizvi has joined Apna Microfinance Bank Limited (AMBL) as special advisor to the chairman of the institution

Rizvi has twenty-four years of experience and he has served in a number of leading commercial banks of the country.He holds two master degrees and has completed various executive programs from noted international institutions.Speaking at the occasion, Mian Shahid Chairman of the AMBL said that we are very pleased to have a valuable and experienced banker like Mr.

Talib Rizvi in our team to reinforce organizational and management structure.He said that there is no doubt that the economic environment of Pakistan is facing new challenges and great opportunities; that's why we need the best talent.

With Rizvi's many years of experience, we will be well positioned to improve the working of the bank, introduce new products and continue providing the best services for our clients, he added.Mian Shahid said that the government should encourage financing for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), enhance the sector's share in private-sector credit from the current below 6 percent level to 20 percent and increase the number of borrowers from a little above one hundred and fifty thousand to half a million.Pakistan's economy will only develop when commercial banks start lending cash to small entrepreneurs that lack liquid assets or credit history.