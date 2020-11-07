Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, former senior vice president of FPCCI and Convener of FBR's Complaints Resolution Committee about sales tax refund matters has lauded Federal FBR allowing sales tax refund in 72 hours also to other sectors in addition to five zero rated sectors through FBR new faster system.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, former senior vice president of FPCCI and Convener of FBR's Complaints Resolution Committee about sales tax refund matters has lauded Federal FBR allowing sales tax refund in 72 hours also to other sectors in addition to five zero rated sectors through FBR new faster system.

In a statement on Saturday, Dr.

Baig thanked Chairman, Federal board of Revenue Javed Ghani and Member In-Land Revenue Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed for issuance of SRO-1172/2020 extending the time limit for commercial exporters 180 days from 120 days for filing of sales tax refund.

He said the delay in refund of sales tax caused liquidity crunch ; affecting cash flow and working capital of the companies. The new facility of refunding sales tax within 72 hours would give a boost to increase exports of the country.