UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Business Leader Lauds FBR's Facility For Exporters

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 08:54 PM

Senior business leader lauds FBR's facility for exporters

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, former senior vice president of FPCCI and Convener of FBR's Complaints Resolution Committee about sales tax refund matters has lauded Federal FBR allowing sales tax refund in 72 hours also to other sectors in addition to five zero rated sectors through FBR new faster system.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, former senior vice president of FPCCI and Convener of FBR's Complaints Resolution Committee about sales tax refund matters has lauded Federal FBR allowing sales tax refund in 72 hours also to other sectors in addition to five zero rated sectors through FBR new faster system.

In a statement on Saturday, Dr.

Baig thanked Chairman, Federal board of Revenue Javed Ghani and Member In-Land Revenue Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed for issuance of SRO-1172/2020 extending the time limit for commercial exporters 180 days from 120 days for filing of sales tax refund.

He said the delay in refund of sales tax caused liquidity crunch ; affecting cash flow and working capital of the companies. The new facility of refunding sales tax within 72 hours would give a boost to increase exports of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Exports FBR From

Recent Stories

PSSF President condoles death of Dr. Imdad Ismaili ..

39 seconds ago

5 more COVID-19 cases reported from Attock

41 seconds ago

PTI govt to continue serve masses: Sarwar Khan

42 seconds ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Arham takes nin ..

44 seconds ago

407 new cases detected, 433 new recoveries: Saudi ..

40 minutes ago

Opposition's alliance desire to enjoy privileges: ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.