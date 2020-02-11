UrduPoint.com
Senior Diplomats Visit Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SCCI)

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:12 PM

Senior foreign diplomats from 35 countries on Tuesday assured the local exporters of their support and cooperation for the promotion of bilateral trade and easy access of Sialkot-made products to their markets

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) : Senior foreign diplomats from 35 countries on Tuesday assured the local exporters of their support and cooperation for the promotion of bilateral trade and easy access of Sialkot-made products to their markets.

They gave the assurance while addressing a meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). Senior officials from Pakistan Foreign Services academy Islamabad and SCCI officials were also present.

On this occasion, SCCI officials gave a detailed briefing to the visiting foreign diplomats 7about the socio-economic and human development of Sialkot on self help basis by Sialkot exporters, achievements, targets, future goals of export-oriented industries of Sialkot.

The exporters hoped that the foreign diplomats would help Sialkot exporters in expansion of trade between the above-mentioned countries by opening new avenues of economic and trade cooperation.

They said that promotion of bilateral linkages depends on better coordination, interaction, and understanding among business communities of the countries, which the diplomatic channels of all countries conveniently facilitate through mutual cooperation.

They said that Pakistan had always been keen to develop strong and brotherly relations with all countries around the globe.

The exporters said that relations between Pakistan and 35 countries would further strengthen.

They said that there was an urgent need to strengthen linkages between private sectors of the two countries for enhancing bilateral trade.

